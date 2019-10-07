Bushmills Irish Whiskey To Bring The Flavours Of Single Malt To Supper

Bushmills Irish Whiskey is hosting Northern Ireland’s first Single Malts Supper Club this month on Thursday 24th October, alongside celebrated Northern Irish chef, Will Brown at Comber-based Irish artisan delicatessen, Indie Füde.

Inspired by the unique tasting notes of the award-winning Bushmills Single Malt whiskeys, which are made in entirety at the Old Bushmills Distillery from 100% malt barley, the exclusive supper club will highlight the very best in Northern Irish flavour.

Showcasing the award-winning 10, 16 and 21 Year Old Bushmills Single Malts, attendees will enjoy an intimate and in-depth tasting of the range, led by the Bushmills Brand Ambassador, while the chef curates a bespoke four course supper to expertly complement the whiskeys’ distinct characteristics.

Known for his dedication to sourcing locally and love for foraging freshly grown, seasonal produce, Will has taken inspiration from the whiskeys to create an indulgent and imaginative menu. From whiskey-cured Glenarm Salmon with foraged coastal greens to a whiskey and chocolate crémeux with malt ice cream and caramel, each course will tell a local story, perfectly designed to delight taste-buds.