Celebrating Ten Years of North Belfast Lantern Parade!

One of the biggest annual Autumn events in the city reaches a decade!

The 10th North Belfast Lantern Parade celebrations take place on 29 and 30 October with a range of exciting activities being laid on for the local community and beyond.

Lead by Ashton and delivery by New Lodge Arts, all are welcome to the two packed days of family-friendly workshops, activities and events at Alexandra Park. This of course all culminates with the hotly-anticipated Lantern Parade at 5pm on Weds 30 October, which makes its way from Girdwood Community Hub to Alexandra Park for the epic Grand Finale!

Activities taking place on Day 1 (Tues 29 Oct) of the festivities include Circus Performance, Lantern Making, Live Music, Arts and Crafts and Storytelling! Then at 6pm, audiences are invited to wrap up, then roll up for a special outdoor screening of The Greatest Showman.

Day 2 (Weds 30 Oct), begins with even more Circus, Lantern Making and Music, plus Visual Arts and Science experiments! Then the main event, as the colourful Lantern Parade sets off from Girdwood, with participants invited to bring their own lanterns and costumes and join in the longest-running and most exciting Halloween Community Event in Belfast! The Parade eventually makes its way down to Alexandra Park for the action-packed main event featuring death defying circus skills, live music, dance, a fireworks display. PLUS a very special headline performance by Little Mix Magic!

All of this is being laid on at a specially reduced price, with entrance to all Alexandra Park Events just £2.

Paul Roberts, CEO of Ashton said that audiences could expect an “extra special” experience for the Parade’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations:

‘We are delighted to celebrate 10 years of the Lantern Parade this month with a jammed packed programme of activities for all the family. The Lantern Parade is part of the annual calendar for the North Belfast community and this year’s event promises to be an extra special experience for everyone attending.’