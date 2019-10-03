CHARLES HURST ‘TRY’ OUT SPONSORSHIP OF RUGBY LOCALS

Charles Hurst Land Rover were the proud match day sponsors of the CIYMS game against Instonians last weekend (28th September). Instonians celebrated a 33-24 victory, but the rivalry continues as both teams continue to be pitted against one another in the Championship One rugby league. As worldwide partners of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Land Rover promotes the brand values of integrity, strength and commitment that are emulated in rugby, and Charles Hurst Land Rover continue to promote these values in clubs at the local level. Charles Hurst Land Rover wish both teams the best of luck for the rest of the season.