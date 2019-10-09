Galgorm Collection Unveils Templepatrick Hotel Development Plans

£7m transformation includes brand new restaurant & bar, stylish accommodation and bespoke wedding offering

Galgorm Collection today unveiled detailed internal and external transformational plans for their Templepatrick development, which it acquired earlier this year for £7 million.

Work on the multi-million-pound redevelopment, which will create a workforce of around 100 employees when complete, starts this week with a grand opening launch planned for next year.

All 24 guestrooms will be replaced and upgraded within the iconic property as part of the schedule, bringing a dynamic new look and feel. A brand new and expansive bar and restaurant, Hunters Bar & Grill, will also take centre stage on the ground floor and will be open to guests and walk-in visitors when it opens in March.

The hotel’s extensive conference and banqueting facilities are a key focus of the planned investment and will be a defining feature of the new hotel. A stunning new wedding event and function room – The Loft – is expected to be a major draw for bookings into 2020 and beyond.

Located in the heart of the picturesque village of Templepatrick, Co Antrim, the hotel is located only 15 minutes from Belfast City Centre and is just a 10-minute drive from Belfast International Airport.

Galgorm Collection Managing Director Colin Johnston said:

“With plans agreed and contractors in place, we’re incredibly excited to share our plans which will dramatically enhance this unique property, ensuring that its future as a premium, stylish boutique hotel is secured for a new generation of discerning visitors and travellers.

It’s our shared mission to ensure that this development is firmly on the local, national and international map and continues to be a great place to stay, relax and work.

Stunning new rooms and the addition of an outstanding restaurant and bar will fully complement a compelling new wedding brand which is backed by years of expertise and exceptional service – our ‘Love in the Loft’ wedding packages are already available to book now and we look forward to welcoming our first wedding guests over the spring and summer.”

The purchase of the hotel in Templepatrick adds to Galgorm’s already impressive suite of hospitality investments this year. A £3 million investment is underway at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort with the development of 17 cottage suites, refurbishment of the popular Gillies Bar, upgrade to 23 standard guestrooms, spa developments and a conservatory at Castle Kitchen & Bar at Galgorm Castle. In Belfast there has been a £100,000 investment at Café Parisien with its Grey Goose Terrace, due to open later this month.

Galgorm are renowned for creating world-class hospitality experiences throughout their award-winning properties in Northern Ireland and their stellar reputation was bolstered last month with Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort being awarded the Four AA Red Star Award for excellence in quality and hospitality, in addition to the property currently holding the title of Global Luxury Spa Hotel of the Year .