Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort Triumphs at Prestigious Global Awards

Northern Ireland’s Luxury Spa Resort Crowned Best in Northern Europe at World Luxury Hotel Awards

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort has been crowned winner of Best Luxury Spa Resort in Northern Europe at the World Luxury Hotel Awards.

The awards, which were held in Finland, celebrate the best in world-class hotel service excellence and represent the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry.

Over the past ten years, Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort has invested more than £50 million into its facilities and has plans for further expansion of over £15 million over the next five years. The investment has helped lead to a string of accolades for the Resort as it takes its place on the world-stage as a luxury spa destination, beating competition from some of the world’s most iconic spa retreats.

After last year’s Global Luxury Hotel Spa of the Year win, which firmly cemented Galgorm’s position as a world-leading hotel and spa resort, Galgorm continues to gain worldwide recognition for its brand and best-in-class facilities and service.

This year, Galgorm was one of eight resorts around the globe to receive the prestigious regional title and one of only three hotels in the island of Ireland to be officially recognised by the awards.

Commenting on the win, Colin Johnston, Galgorm Managing Director, said;

“We are thrilled to win Best Luxury Spa Resort for the Northern Europe region and to continue to be recognised for our sustained commitment to excellence and outstanding achievement in the international luxury hospitality industry.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards offers us a chance to showcase our unique spa facilities and wider destination offering to a global audience and cements our reputation as a world-leading spa destination. In recent years we have invested heavily in upgrading our spa facilities and providing an unrivalled customer experience and we’re delighted to add this award to our burgeoning list of accolades.”

Voted by guests, travellers and industry players alike through an online public vote, the accolade reflects the hard work and dedication exhibited by Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort’s exceptional staff and its unparalleled service offering. Attended by over 300 guests from across the globe, the awards took place at a prestigious ceremony in Rovaniemi, Finnish Lapland, on Saturday 12 October.

World Luxury Awards Marketing Director, Michael Hunter-Smith, said;

“We congratulate this year’s winners. True luxury is not easily attained. It takes highly efficient and dedicated staff who are willing to go the extra mile and stop at nothing to ensure that every guest feels cared for and no challenge goes unresolved. This is the definition of luxury. It is what makes the winners shine.”