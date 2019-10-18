Grey Goose Vodka provides the perfect aperitif for Café Parisien

Elegant French brasserie, Café Parisien, located in Belfast City Centre has partnered with the iconic and luxury brand, Grey Goose Vodka, to launch their recently refurbished and beautifully styled terrace, bringing together the perfect mix of authentic French tastes for the ultimate in gastronomic dining experiences.

Situated in the heart of Belfast’s Donegall Square, directly opposite Belfast City Hall, Café Parisien is uniquely positioned to offer patrons unreserved decadence and superior service, with a hint of Parisien flair. The terrace provides panoramic views of the city and offers the perfect setting for enjoying every special moment and occasion.

Commenting on the partnership and the newly named outdoor terrace, Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection Managing Director, said;

“We are thrilled to partner with premium French vodka, Grey Goose, and officially open our new Grey Goose Terrace at Café Parisien. The outdoor terrace has always been hugely popular with our customers who come to us to enjoy spectacular views and delectable French cuisine.

We have redesigned the terrace to include glass paneling in keeping with the brasserie’s Parisien look and feel, with heaters at each table to allow customers to enjoy the space and its breathtaking views all year round.

This partnership perfectly mixes the best of French cuisine with the unrivalled quality and style of Grey Goose Vodka and firmly places the Grey Goose Terrace on the map as the city’s premier outdoor dining destination while also showcasing the best of luxury French produce.”

Ryan Brown, Senior Account Manager at Bacardi Brown-Forman Brands, said;

“Since the inception of Grey Goose Vodka in 1997, the brand has gone from newcomer to global icon. France, as its birthplace, is the gastronomy capital of the world and every element of Grey Goose Vodka, from field to bottle, happens there. It is this quintessential French authenticity that makes Café Parisien a strong and ideal partner. We invite everyone to come and enjoy the space and indulge in the overall experience the team at Café Parisien have developed.”

To find out more about Café Parisien, or to book a table, please visit www.cafeparisienbelfast.com

