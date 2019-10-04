Igniting the ENGINE with Tinderbox Theatre Company

Following from the huge successes of Ubu the King, Natural Disaster and ZeBBie nominated The Man Who Fell to Pieces,Tinderbox Theatre Company is delighted to present ENGINE, a two-week ambitious programme of artist training, performances and inspiring pedagogical discussions with international company Manifesto Poetico, at the Brian Friel Theatre, in conjunction with Queens University Belfast.

ENGINE proposes to ignite the passion, agility and ambition of artists living in Northern Ireland, through the creative brilliance and research composed by Manifesto Poetico, to celebrate our individuality and explore and create theatre for today and tomorrow. Since 2016, Tinderbox has created space for artists of all disciplines to explore their unique creativity through Play Machine, Take Away Theatre and the IN8 programme, and this year we are delighted to embark on our international adventure with the ingenuity and brilliance of Manifesto Poetico.

Manifesto Poetico makes theatre where the abstraction of space, spirit of imagination, and essence of the collective are the basis of storytelling and emotional communication: “We are honoured and excited to have been invited by Tinderbox Theatre Company to come meet, engage and create with the Belfast artistic community the second part of The Epic Borders Trilogy: Belfast 1919. It is a great privilege to be welcomed into the lives and stories of a community. We look forward to the poetry we together will weave and the celebration of the local reality that we will share.” Directors Carlos García Estévez and Paige Allerton come directly from Guadalajara, Mexico where they premiered part one of The Epic Borders Trilogy, The Gate of Hope, Sunday 22nd of September.

The Engine Programme is funded by Arts Council of Northern Ireland. Caoileann Curry-Thompson, Arts Development Officer for Drama and Dance, Arts Council of Northern Ireland said,

“The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to support Tinderbox as one of three theatre companies taking part in the Epic Borders Trilogy, an initiative of cutting-edge, international organisation, Manifesto Poetico. This project is especially exciting given the quality and singularity of the participants: Tinderbox is one of our most dynamic theatre companies at the vanguard of contemporary practice, and the cast which it has brought together testifies to the excellent calibre of artists we have in NI. With its innovation and experimentalism, Manifesto Poetico is the perfect partner for this creative talent. We cannot wait to see how our artists respond and develop, and to see what creations – thought-provoking and visceral, no doubt – they will make together.”

ENGINE will run from 30th September to the 11th October with a performance of Belfast 1919 on the 11th October at 7.30pm . Manifesto Poetico will also perform Solo Dell’Arte and Good Boy at the Brian Friel Theatre 12th October at 7.30pm

Further information, please visit www.tinderbox.org.uk or for tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/engine-epic-borders-tickets-73971991217