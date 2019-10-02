New Exhibitions Launch at Ards Arts Centre

Two new exhibitions open this Thursday 3 October, at Ards Arts Centre, Newtownards: Bardo: An Unknown Country and Balancing Act.

Bardo: An Unknown Country is a solo exhibition by Brian Kielt. Bardo comes from the Tibetan Word ‘bár-do’ which translates as ‘between two’. In Buddhism the bardo represents a stage of the soul between death and the ultimate goal: rebirth and peace. This exhibition examines the notion of the ‘trauma paradox’ as a sort of bardo; where traumatic experiences, once confusing and terrifying can ultimately lead to positive outcomes for those affected.

This exhibition previews in The Georgian Gallery on Thursday 3 October, 7pm – 9pm.

Balancing Act is a solo exhibition by Sandra Robinson which explores how we balance the various facets of our identity – our private and public, internal and external and individual or collective selves. Sandra is interested in the strange balancing act we each perform in ourselves and the world around us. Of our ongoing struggle between impulse and control, public and private and Ego and Self.

Balancing Act also previews on Thursday 3 October, 7pm – 9pm in The Sunburst Gallery.

Both exhibitions will run until Saturday 26 October. Admission is free during gallery opening hours.

For more information telephone 028 9181 0803 or email arts@ardsandnorthdown.gov.uk.