Oktoberfest at The Doyen

The Doyen are hosting their own Oktoberfest on Saturday 5th October & Sunday 6th October in The Private Rooms.

Clink steins along to live music on long German style tables whilst the Heidi girls keep the beer flowing!

Saturday will have live music from Dea Matrona at 8pm and on Sunday Stillwater from 7pm.

The football will also be showing on Sunday on the big screens.

£3 General Admission or VIP Table Packages available.

Visit thedoyenbelfast.com for more information.