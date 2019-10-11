Spooktacular family fun set for Belfast Monster Mash

Belfast’s spooktacular Monster Mash returns to the Titanic Slipways on Sunday 27 October, offering frighteningly good fun for all the family to enjoy.

Themed on the Mexican Day of the Dead festival and Diwali Festival of Lights, the event is free to attend with a fantastic evening of Halloween entertainment planned from 4pm to 7pm ahead of the city’s biggest fireworks display.

Launching the event on the Titanic Slipways, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor John Finucane said: “Our Monster Mash is undoubtedly one of the highlights of our events calendar with thousands of people attending each year. This year’s celebrations promise to be bigger and better than ever with a spooky night of fun for all the family to enjoy.

“The Slipways will be thronged with ghosts and ghouls, street theatre, spooky dance acts, funky art workshops and much more. You certainly won’t find a more spectacular firework display anywhere to finish off the night – and it’s all for free!

Visitors on the evening can look forward to Diwali inspired performances from the South Asian Dance Academy, specially choreographed routines from local Irish Dance group Celtic Fusion, illuminating drum performances by Spark, Day of the Dead Folk dances, slime and lantern making workshops, a monster fairground with rides for all ages as well as live music from Green Means Go.

Media partners Q Radio, will also be on hand with their newly appointed breakfast duo Ryan A and Jordan onstage giving away spot prizes, blasting out some classic tunes and setting the scene for a monster night of Halloween Fun.

Getting to and from the event couldn’t be easier with the option of the ghostly Glider departing from the city centre or hopping aboard the train and getting off at the Titanic Halt nearby. For more information on public transport please visit www.translink.co.uk.

For those travelling by car, car parking is available at the Belfast Met, Titanic Belfast or Odyssey Car Park. There is also the option of the new NCP multi-storey carpark in Corporation Street, a short walk to the main site over the Queen’s Bridge and along the river. Parking is not permitted on Queens Road due to the fireworks display.