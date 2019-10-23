Women in Business celebrates 3000 members

Women in Business, Northern Ireland’s largest and fastest growing female network, marks a milestone this month as it celebrates its 3,000th member.

Founded in 2002, Women in Business has evolved over the past 17 years from an organisation of 80 members to a leading business network, delivering for and giving a voice to businesswomen across Northern Ireland.

Women in Business offers all businesswomen in Northern Ireland the opportunity to avail of a wide range of training programmes, events and networking opportunities. To cater for our very diverse membership, we now offer several membership types such as Individual, Corporate and our new Young Businesswomen and Ambassador (senior businesswomen) memberships.

Earlier this year, Women in Business launched a three-year female enterprise business start-up and growth programme, ‘Yes You Can’, in collaboration with the 11 local Councils and Invest NI. More recently, Women in Business also opened a new Centre of Learning and have developed several empowering programmes designed specifically to provide women with the opportunity to advance their skills through leadership, communication and negotiation skills leading to personal and professional development.

Chief Executive Roseann Kelly is delighted that Women in Business has achieved an impressive 3,000 members, Roseann comments, “We are extremely proud of this milestone and indeed all that we have achieved over the past 17 years but there is still a lot more to be achieved. As an organisation we seek to be accessible and relevant to all of our members and are working to grow the membership significantly in the year ahead. We have developed several options to cater for individual memberships right through to Corporate membership which has given organisations the opportunity to avail of unlimited access and we are very excited to have some new partners onboard including Ulster Farmer’s Union.

“We offer a wide range of events that attract over 250 women each month, where members make invaluable connections and develop relationships, helping them to develop both personally and professionally. With so much to offer, from monthly facilitated networking events to inspiring conferences and the annual awards, which celebrate the fantastic accomplishments of local businesswomen, Women in Business have something everyone.”

Through membership Women in Business will help women connect and engage, provide them with leading world class speakers to inspire and facilitate a range of unique and exciting networking events that allow women the opportunity to promote both themselves and their business.

