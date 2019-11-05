Fashion First Past the Post for Down Royal Best Dressed Winner

Racing fans and Ireland’s style elite showed off their fashion credentials at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse with Rhiannon Hegarty from Strabane, Co. Tyrone taking the Best Dressed Lady title.

The Best Dressed Competition, in association with Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, was judged by Irish fashion blogger, Nicola Hughes, Cool FM Breakfast Show Presenter and Fashion Stylist, Rebecca McKinney and Catriona McGleenon from Franklins Retail.

Rhiannon took home an amazing prize package worth £3,250 including an overnight stay in the Resort’s hidden gem, the Red Oaks Residence (for up to 6 guests) with private dining, cocktail masterclass and spa treatments – the perfect girls’ escape.

Rhiannon was way out in front of the style stakes and stunned the judges with her outfit, a gorgeous forest green trouser suit which she teamed with a faux fur stole and a fabulous headpiece featuring peacock feathers.

Beth Greenan, Group Sales Manager at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort said: “As Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hotel and spa we are delighted to have been part of this year’s competition.

“The standard of style was exceptional with ladies going the extra furlong to ensure they were top of the fashion stakes, making it an extremely difficult decision for our judges. Rhiannon really stood out in the crowd and we are delighted to crown her this year’s Best Dressed Lady.”

Claire Rutherford, Sales & Marketing Director at Down Royal Racecourse said: “The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is one of the highlights of our racing calendar and is a superb day out for all. The spectacle of Ladies Day provides an extra element of colour to an already prestigious day of horse racing and we’re delighted that Rhiannon has been chosen as our winner.”