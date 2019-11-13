Bringing Together the Art of Whiskey and Cheese Tasting

Bushmills® Irish Whiskey is collaborating with renowned cheese affineur and founder of The Cheese Tasting Company, Ned Palmer, to host a series of whiskey and cheese pairing masterclasses across Ireland in November and December. The exclusive events will bring the 2019 #BlackBushStories campaign to a close, following a busy calendar of immersive consumer experiences throughout the country.

‘Black Bush & Cheese’ will take place in Belfast at The Pug Lounge in Pug Uglys on Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27thNovember. The events are a first in Northern Ireland for the London-based cheese expert and will see Ned showcasing his favourite Irish cheeses as he joins Bushmills Brand Ambassador, Lauren McMullan, to introduce guests to the arts of both whiskey and cheese tasting.

The masterclass will explore the similarities between the crafts of Irish whiskey distillation and cheese making, uncovering the significance of the maturation process in each and how this reflects in their respective flavour profiles. Alongside this, guests will explore a selection of complementary pairings of Bushmills’ best loved whiskeys with artisan Irish cheeses and will have a go at creating their own pairings.

Inspired by the supreme craftsmanship, passion and care that goes into creating Bushmills Irish Whiskey, #BlackBushStories celebrates those who challenge traditional thinking in their fields and live outside the box. For Ned, a chance cheese tasting over twenty years ago led to a passion project that has developed into a career that he truly loves, building up an unrivalled rapport with dairies and artisan cheesemakers across the country to become a true master in the world of cheese craft.

The collaboration forms part of the immersive event series which tells the stories of independent, spirited and extraordinary talent and aims to inspire others to follow their own passions, whatever they may be.

To register for ‘Black Bush & Cheese’ and to hear more about Ned’s story, visit blackbushstories.com. To join in the conversation and keep up to date with the #BlackBushStories series, follow Bushmills Irish Whiskey on social media @BushmillsIRL.