CASTLECOURT BRINGS THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS TO BELFAST

Annual Christmas parade is set to ‘chill’ with spectacular performances from The Frozen Princess

CastleCourt is getting ready to ‘deck the malls’ ahead of its annual Christmas parade this Saturday 16th November, which will see thousands of families line the streets of Belfast to welcome Santa as he flies in to CastleCourt for the festive season.

Entertaining thousands of families for nearly 30 years, the CastleCourt Christmas Parade is a highlight in the festive calendar and this year’s parade promises to be so magical that even the Grinch can’t help but get into the spirit of Christmas.

Setting off from Writer’s Square at 11.50am, Santa will lead the procession in his Frozen inspired sleigh, joined by Mrs. Claus and Rudolph the Reindeer, as they travel along Donegal Street, past St Anne’s Cathedral, and make their way towards CastleCourt to herald Santa’s arrival at 12.00noon alongside the U105 crew.

Families are invited to wrap up warmly and follow the parade as Santa and his famous friends take to the streets to spread festive cheer throughout the city. Travel to infinity and beyond with Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and “let it go” with the Snow Sisters and the infamous Snowman, as they treat audiences to a magical performance from The Frozen Princess playing at the Waterfront.

To add to the magic, a host of Christmas characters will be there to entertain the crowds as they await Santa’s arrival, including a juggling elf, a giant toy soldier, a stilt-walking ice-queen, the Grinch, the ugly sisters and even Mrs. Christmas! Join in the festive fun with the colourful characters and help give Santa a big Belfast welcome as he takes up dwelling in his grotto at 1pm.

Families can make a day of it by staying on for some festive entertainment. Belfast’s annual Christmas Lights Switch On kicks off at the City Hall at 6.30pm and starting at 4pm, families can follow the animated adventures of Soda the Cat and Champ the Dog as they try to make it home in time for Christmas, with a new episode airing each Saturday on the buildings opposite CastleCourt – a “purrfect” way to wrap up a festive family day out at Belfast’s best-loved shopping centre.

Binder Tohani, Marketing Manager at CastleCourt said:

“We are delighted once again to officially mark CastleCourt’s month long calendar of festive activity with this year’s annual Christmas parade.

CastleCourt is proud to play an important role at this time of year and create an occasion where so many wonderful memories can be made with family and friends alike.

“This is our way of thanking our customers and the people of Belfast and we cannot wait for the sensational entertainment to kick off this year’s Christmas celebrations, which promises to spread some festive cheer.”

Santa Parade – Key Timings

11am – 1pm: U105 Radio roadshow on Royal Avenue

11.30am – 1.30pm: Stilt-walking entertainment at CastleCourt

11:50am – 12.30pm: Santa parade departs Writers Square opposite Cathedral, proceeds up Donegall Street, turns left onto Royal Avenue towards CastleCourt

12.00noon – 2pm: Face painting at CastleCourt (next to Customer Relations Desk)

12.30pm – 1pm: Santa meets & greets shoppers in CastleCourt mall

1pm: Santa takes up residence in his Grotto in CastleCourt

Christmas Activity at CastleCourt – Key Dates

Christmas Grotto:

16th November-24th December 2019

Times: Please see www.castlecourt-uk.com for full schedule

Soda and Champ Animation:

16th November 2019- 10th January 2020

Times:

Sat-Tues: 4pm-7pm (Saturday 21st December, the animation will run 4pm-9pm)

Wed-Fri- 4pm-9pm

Britain’s Got Talent Belfast Heats:

23rd November, 10am-4pm

Pop up Concert:

14th December

A host of musical entertainment acts in association with Belfast City Council