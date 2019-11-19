Christmas Craft Market at North Down Museum this Weekend

North Down Museum’s Christmas Craft Market is taking place this weekend, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November. A popular date on the local shopping calendar, the market will showcase a total of 22 artists and crafters providing an array of handmade goods, perfect for that unique Christmas gift.

Come along and browse the stalls which will be dotted around the historic museum building – start your Christmas shopping or even finish it!

Visitors can enjoy live music in the café from 1pm – 3pm on Saturday afternoon when local singer songwriter Riley Holland will perform.

Speaking about the Christmas Craft Market, North Down Museum Manager, Heather McGuicken said; ‘The Museum’s Christmas Market is a fun and festive way to purchase unique, local, hand crafted items for your loved ones. Come and see something different while shopping this year’.

Coffee Cure, the museum café will be open throughout the event serving tea, coffee, lunch and snacks.

The market runs from 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday 23 and 12pm to 4.30pm on Sunday 24 November. Parking and admission is free at North Down Museum.

For more information on the Christmas Craft Market and other events and exhibitions, visit www.northdownmuseum.com