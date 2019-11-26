Craft NI hosts exhibition of works from the Arts Council’s Contemporary Art Collection

A special exhibition at Craft NI’s new Royal Avenue premises featuring selected works from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s contemporary art collection is now open. The exhibition has come about as part of the Arts Council’s new Art Lending Scheme, a free scheme which is open to curators, galleries, and organisations interested in putting works from the Collection on public display.

The exhibition at Craft NI has been curated by Kim Mawhinney, Senior Curator of Art at National Museums NI, and Craft NI Board member, who wanted to ensure the works on show were reflective of the breadth, diversity and talent that Northern Ireland excels in.

The exhibition shows work from nineteen contemporary Northern Ireland designer-makers using a range of materials and techniques including beautiful silver pieces, porcelain sculptures, detailed embroidery and flowing glass. There promises to be something for everyone, as the selection includes a range of emerging and established Northern Ireland artists dealing with topics such as grief, identity and the role of technology.

Katherine McDonald, Director of Craft NI said: “We are so pleased to have been able to benefit from the Arts Council’s Art Lending Scheme to make these beautiful and stimulating works available for audiences to see and learn about. It’s a great way to open our new combined exhibition, retail and gallery space in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter”.

Suzanne Lyle, Head of Visual Arts, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented, “We are delighted to have works from the Collection exhibited at Craft NI’s new premises in the heart of Belfast city centre. Many of the artists represented in the Collection have major national and international reputations and by offering the collection for public display, we are helping to showcase the work of our artists and to introduce the public to Northern Ireland’s wealth of creative talent. I would encourage everyone to go along and see this exhibition at Craft NI which promises to be an impressive mix of emerging and established artists.”

The Arts Council Collection Exhibition at Craft NI continues until 17th January. For opening times, visit, www.craftni.org