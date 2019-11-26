Gin Lovers Get A Taste of Galgorm with Own-Label Gin Launch

Copeland Distillery provides the perfect mix for new Galgorm Estate Gin

Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort is launching its first premium own-label gin, developed in partnership with Northern Ireland’s newest artisan gin producer, Copeland Distillery.

Using botanicals harvested from Galgorm Estate for an authentic local taste, Galgorm Estate Gin is the resort’s first own-label spirit. It’s also the latest addition to its extensive gin menu, widely regarded as one of the most exclusive menus across the island of Ireland.

Launching from Friday 29 November, Galgorm Estate Gin is available within the Resort and across the Galgorm Collection Portfolio, including Templeton Hotel in Antrim and Fratelli and Café Parisien in Belfast City Centre.

Commenting on the partnership, Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection Managing Director, said;

“A fresh and innovative new gin producer, Copeland Distillery was a natural partner to help us create a premium drink which perfectly embodies the taste of Galgorm and complements the decadent gin experiences on offer at the Resort. We’re excited to roll this out to all of our properties across the collection and bring a piece of our heritage to gin lovers across Northern Ireland.”

To celebrate, Galgorm has also launched an exciting cocktail menu for gin-lovers based on the new gin’s botanical flavours. Created by expert mixologists, each cocktail has been crafted to showcase the unique flavours of the gin and features a mix of exciting new concoctions along with a twist on the classics.

“Our dedicated Gin Library is home to over 450 different types of gins, making Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort a mecca for gin lovers. Whilst we celebrate the diversity of our gin offering, which includes labels from all over the globe, we wanted to create something truly special and capture the unique taste of Galgorm by using our own, home-grown botanicals to create this exclusive gin”, added Colin.

Copeland Distillery was established in 2016 and in this time has grown its production capacity and product range to include a range of Irish Gin, Single Malt and Pot Still Whiskey for local consumers and global export. The new collaboration represents a significant partnership for the distillery as it continues to push boundaries and produce innovative, quality spirits representing the ‘spirit’ of Northern Ireland.

Gareth Irvine, Founder of Copeland Distillery, said;

“We are delighted to be working alongside Galgorm on this exciting partnership. Galgorm is an iconic brand here in Northern Ireland and we’re honoured to pair our coastal distillery from the shoreline of Donaghadee with the beautiful countryside of County Antrim to create this unique Galgorm Estate Gin.”

For more information on Galgorm Estate Gin and Galgorm’s exclusive gin experiences, please visit www.galgorm.com or to find out more about the Copeland Distillery, please visit www.copelanddistillery.com.