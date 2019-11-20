There’s More for Everyone This Christmas with Lidl Northern Ireland’s Ultimate Black Friday Offers

For savvy Christmas shoppers, Black Friday is the ultimate day to grab a bargain. Lidl Northern Ireland has an incredible selection of electricals on offer, with everything from tablets and TVs to toasters and hoovers, there’s something for all the tech lovers in your life.

Gifts for gadget lovers

For the music lover, there’s the Skullcandy In Ear Bluetooth Headphones (£14.99 from 29th November) with a 6-hour battery life whilst the wall mountable Sharp Slim Soundbar and Subwoofer System (£69.99 from 29th November) will provide endless entertainment. Fitness buffs will enjoy the Fitbit Inspire (£49.99 from 29th November) which tracks steps, distance, calories and sleep, as well as viewing smart phone messages and notifications. For those in the market for a new smart phone, there’s the LG Smart phone LG K50 (£159.99 from 30th November).

For the ultimate in TV entertainment, there’s a range of sizes to fit your needs: Sharp 40” 4K ULTRA HD Smart TV (£299.99 from 30th November), Toshiba 43” Full HD Smart LED TV (£199.99 from 29th November) and Samsung 50inch 4K SMART TV (£349.99 from 29th November)

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 (£149.99 from 29th November) has a 4GB memory and 14 HD display or for something more compact, there’s the Lenovo 10” 16GB Tablet TB-X104F (£79.99 from 30th November).

To capture those precious Christmas moments, the Silvercrest 360° Panorama Camcorder (slashed from £129.99 to £39.99 from 30th November) is Wi-Fi ready, making it easy to connect via smart phones, and contains a 16GB memory.

Home appliances

The Hoover 22V Freedom Lite Pets 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum FD22LPT (£79.99 from 29th November) is great for sprucing up your home in time for Christmas and the accompanying pet turbo brush is perfect for pet lovers tacking troublesome pet hair. Alternatively, the Beldray 22.2v Cordless Quick Vac Lite has a 45-minute operating time from a single charge and is great for vacuuming the whole house, without the worry of tripping over cables.

The Black & Decker 18v Li-Ion Cordless Hammer Drill with additional battery, fast charger and 80 accessories in storage case (£89.99 from 29th November) has a two-gear combi drill, ideal for an array of DIY needs over the festive period.

The Parkside Electric Leaf Vacuum/Blower (£29.99 from 30th November) will ensure even the keenest gardener has the lawn up to scratch, with a 3-in-1 powerful blower, 55l collection bag and adjustable shoulder strap.

Kitchenware

The Tower T80244 Pressure Cooker 6L (34.99 from 30th November) makes cooking a breeze and is suitable for all hob types, including induction. The Salter Deep Fill Sandwich Toaster (£14.99 from 1st December) has XL cooking plates for deeper filled sandwiches and large slices of bread while the Salter Kettle and Toaster Combi (£24.99 from 1st December) has all elements of breakfast covered. The Silvercrest Hot Air Fryer (£39.99 from 1st December) fries without using added oil or fat – perfect if you’re looking for a healthier way to cook fries.

Lidl Northern Ireland’s Black Friday deals are available across all 38 stores nationwide, while stocks last.