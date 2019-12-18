Air Ambulance NI receives £25k Boost from soft drink giant

A partnership with drinks company Boost has raised more than £25,000 during 2019 for life-saving charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

At the beginning of the year, Boost Drinks selected Air Ambulance NI as its chosen charity for 2019 in Northern Ireland, to provide essential support and raise much-needed funds and awareness to keep the helicopter and critical care medical team flying to serious trauma incidents.

In addition to marketing support provided, the partnership has seen a total of £25,605 raised from a variety of fundraising events and initiatives throughout the year.

A product promotion whereby five pence from the sale of every bottle of Boost’s new NI-exclusive Red Berry 500ml was donated to the charity, saw an impressive £10,000 raised.

September was an important month for Air Ambulance with the launch of the charity’s inaugural Three Peak Challenge sponsored by Boost. This huge event saw 400 people get their walking boots on for a trek to the top of either or all three of NI’s most famous mountains – Slieve Donard, Cuilcagh and Slemish – raising a tremendous £14,625 in the process.

More than 2000 cans and bottles of Boost were also donated for sale at events such as Truckfest, Balmoral Show and North West 200 throughout the year, raising almost £1,000 for the charity.

Since the first deployment in July 2017, Air Ambulance NI has been tasked 1,192 times to serious or life-threatening situations throughout the province and this amount raised will help the charity to sustain the service.

In partnership with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance NI provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for NI operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes. This Doctor / Paramedic service benefits those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma. Effectively the service brings emergency hospital care direct to the casualty.