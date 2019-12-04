A picture-perfect partnership of art and conservation

The Boat House Gallery was officially opened on the 28 th of November with a special launch event. The local community were invited to come along to celebrate the new initiative, view the crafters’ work and learn more about what they have planned for the coming months.

The Boat House Gallery will act as the artists’ workshop for the next five months, from where they will demonstrate their skills in mediums such as painting, pottery, weaving, glass making and jewellery designs. Visitors and the local community will be able to try their hand at making products with many original pieces of art available to buy.