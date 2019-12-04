A picture-perfect partnership of art and conservation
Creative Causeway, a new pilot project being run in partnership with the National Trust, will see six local artists showcasing their work with a pop-up gallery at Innisfree Farm, beside the Giant’s Causeway.
Pictured at the launch are the five crafters who will be based in the Boat House Gallery at Innisfree Farm for the next five months, Jim Allen, Malcolm Murchison, Kathryn Reid, and Frankie Creith who make up the Creative Causeway with launch host Sarah Travers and Max Bryant, General Manager at the Giant’s Causeway.
The Boat House Gallery was officially opened on the 28th of November with a special launch event. The local community were invited to come along to celebrate the new initiative, view the crafters’ work and learn more about what they have planned for the coming months.
The Boat House Gallery will act as the artists’ workshop for the next five months, from where they will demonstrate their skills in mediums such as painting, pottery, weaving, glass making and jewellery designs. Visitors and the local community will be able to try their hand at making products with many original pieces of art available to buy.
The opening times for The Boat House Gallery are Mondays, and Wednesday-Saturdays including Bank Holidays (10.00am – 5.00pm)