All Things Christmas with Jonathan Rea

Five times World Superbike champion, Jonathan Rea, arrives back to Northern Ireland after his record breaking triumph at Belfast International Airport to be greeted by his wife Tatia and sons Jake and Tyler.

Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Ulster Tatler’s Chloe Heaney talks to Jonathan Rea about Christmas and what he likes to get up to over the festive season.

What do you enjoy most about Christmas?

We love Christmas for lots of reasons, especially since the kids have came along. First of all it’s great to get a few weeks off to indulge a little before the next racing season starts in Australia next year (Feb). However, watching the kids Jake (6) and Tyler (4) getting excited for Santa coming, being home with my family and living back in Northern Ireland, really makes Christmas a special time for us.

How do you normally spend Christmas Day?

Now the kids are that little bit older we’ll be up at the ‘crack of dawn’ no doubt to see if Santa Claus has paid us a visit and had time to eat his mince pies and drink his milk. After we play around with Jake and Tyler we always FaceTime Tatia’s family in Australia as they’ll be sitting down to their Christmas dinner around then in a much warmer climate than us. When the boys were younger, we used to spend Christmas with our Australian family. It was very different than what I was used to growing up, looking out at the sun splitting the trees rather than the frost – or if we were lucky snow – but it was lovely all the same!…

For gift ideas, recipes and things to do at Christmas, as well as the full interview, see our All Things Christmas supplement in our December issue – on sale now!