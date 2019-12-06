Ballyhackamore Christmas Family Fun Day 2019

Artie O’Neill (St Colmcilles), Maire Hendron MLA, Deputy Mayor Cllr Peter McReynolds, Market Manager Catherine Reilly and stall holder Philomena Dawson

Ballyhackamore recently hosted a Christmas Family Fun Day to help spread some festive cheer in the lead up to Christmas 2019.

Supported by Belfast City Council and local traders, visitors to Ballyhackamore enjoyed going to the various artisan markets and finding great homemade gifts to give their loved ones at Christmas. Kids enjoyed the event too, with face painting being offered as well as a unique and exciting Santa experience, as he and Mrs Claus were, of course, in attendance at the Fun Day, and could be found on the ‘Santa Bus’ that was present there.

A beautiful carol concert was also hosted, which helped to make the day even more memorable for both adults and children alike!