Banish the ‘big-question’ nerves with your very own Proposal Planner

Lough Erne Resort has the perfect proposal for those planning to ask the all-important question during the festive season – the resort introduces its very own Proposal Planner.

Just as a wedding planner takes care of all the details, big and small, in the run up to the nuptials, Lough Erne Resort’s skilled and experienced team of Proposal Planners are on hand to help nervous or unorganised romantics. Helping them consider how and where to ask their loved one for their hand in marriage.

As part of the service, the five-star resort has launched a ‘Proposal Package’ to ensure the gesture is unforgettable. Once booked, guests will coordinate with their very own Proposal Planner to create the perfect setting to pop the question.

Lough Erne Resort offers an array of stunning locations to stage a dream proposal, from the natural beauty of the surrounding Fermanagh Lakelands, the scenic Collop Walk and the handcrafted pavilion overlooking the lake. For a more intimate experience, guests may opt to get down on one knee by the cosy open fire with the backdrop of festive décor, or for a more private expression of love, arrangements can be made to decorate a suite to any requirement.

As a truly unique offering, the Proposal Package can be curated to each individual taste and can include a photographer to capture all the important moments, a luxury suite for two with complimentary champagne, rose petal turndown, locally made chocolates, indulgent room-service breakfast, couple’s spa treatment at the Thai Spa and romantic private-dining by Executive Chef Noel McMeel.

For more information regarding bookings and individual prices please contact Lough Erne Resort on 028 6632 3230 or visit our dedicated proposal webpage – https://www.lougherneresort.com/Proposal-Ideas-in-Northern-Ireland.html