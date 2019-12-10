Castle Lighting – Barrett Electrical Light Up Omagh With Official Launch Night Celebrations!

Following an extensive refurbishment and extension Barrett Electrical and Castle Lighting have amalgamated under one roof to create a fresh new in-store experience.

The new store is now Omagh’s largest specialist stockist of quality electrical supplies, decorative lighting and home interior accessories.

Guests at the recent launch evening were treated to a VIP experience, enjoying a red carpet entrance with light refreshments an exclusive opening offer and festive themed competition.

In-store the guests also took the opportunity to browse the vast selection of indoor and outdoor lights to illuminate their chosen space. From fairy-tale chandeliers to abstract pendants, designer table lamps to eye catching exterior lights.

To complement the beautiful range of lighting there was also the wide selection of home interior accessories on display. From chaise lounges to themed side tables, striking mirrors to beautiful statement accessories and gifts.

Electricians and DIY enthusiasts were also catered for in the electrical zone where they were able to discover the full range of electrical fittings and accessories to ‘switch on’ or ‘light up’!