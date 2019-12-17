Demand for Return of Belfast Restaurant Week

Following a phenomenally popular Belfast Restaurant Week in September, organisers of the initiative have been inundated with requests from diners and restauranteurs to confirm that the event will return in 2020.

In a survey following September’s initiative, restaurants reported that an increase of up to 75% in footfall during that particular week was due to Belfast Restaurant Week and 100% of those surveyed said they would participate in similar future initiatives. September’s event also included a Taste The City producers market in association with Taste The Island.

Belfast One and Cathedral Quarter BID have joined forces again to exclusively announce that Belfast Restaurant Week will return with more than forty restaurants, hotels, cafes and bars participating, from Monday 17 to Sunday 23 February 2020.

Speaking about Belfast Restaurant Week 2020, Clare Maguire, Managing Director of Belfast One, said: “With two highly successful Belfast Restaurant Week events under our belt in 2019, we are thrilled to be bringing Belfast Restaurant Week to Belfast in February 2020. The event will run again during lunch and dinner service and we’re even bringing back the hugely popular Big Belfast Brunch at the weekend. It’s a cliché to say that it will be ‘bigger and better’ but we have every confidence that the food offering from our award winning City Centre restaurants will not disappoint the foodies visiting the city to dine from mouthwatering menus during Belfast Restaurant Week 2020.”

Gareth Neill of Cathedral Quarter BID said: “Belfast’s food and drink scene is unrivalled and a huge driver for the City Centre. We are excited to be planning the return of Belfast Restaurant Week in February as it allows us to showcase and shine a spotlight on owners, chefs, and staff that make it the Belfast experience. The diversity of menus on offer and enticing price point allows people to try something new and get out and explore the City. We are incredibly proud to see this grow year on year.”

Belfast Restaurant Week is organised and delivered by Belfast One and Cathedral Quarter BID across BT1 and BT2 and returns from 17 to 23 February 2020. www.belfastrestaurantweek.org www.facebook.com/belfastrestaurantweek2020; www.instagram.com/belfastrestaurantweek20; www.twitter.com/BelfastRW20.