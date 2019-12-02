Escape to a Winter Wildlife Wonderland this Christmas

A young girl meets Santa Claus as he cosies up to a warm fire in the Elves Workshop at WWT Castle Espie.

With 60 adventure-filled acres of wildlife brilliance and spectacular views across Strangford Lough, Christmas is a fantastic time to visit WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre.

Situated on the shores of Strangford Lough, Castle Espie offers the perfect landing ground not only for Santa Claus and his reindeer but countless numbers of wintering wildfowl and waders. At this time of year you will find thousands of brent geese from Arctic Canada and Greenland, whooper swans from Iceland, gadwall, godwit, redshank and oystercatchers to name but a few.

Visits to Santa and his Elves’ Workshop along with storytelling and Christmas craft are available on Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 December, Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December, and Friday 20 to Monday 23 December inclusive between 10am and 4.30pm. Tickets to visit Santa Claus must be booked in advance and are available online at www.wwt.org.uk/castle-espie.

Castle Espie Wetland Centre is open 363 days of the year, closing on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day only.

All WWT Wetland Centres have comfortable hides, easy pathways, fully stocked cafés and gift shops, disabled and parent & baby facilities and lots of interactive ways to get close to wildlife.

For further information about the events and facilities, please visit the WWT website or contact the Centre at 028 9187 4146.

