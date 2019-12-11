Intergenerational, cross community mural celebrates maternity wing at Royal Victoria Hospital

‘Great Expectations’, a new intergenerational, cross community mural to cover the hoardings around the construction site of the new maternity hospital at the Royal Victoria Hospital has been unveiled.

The artwork, which celebrates the history of the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital, was commissioned by GRAHAM-Bam Healthcare Partnership, with the support of Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. It was created through the collaborative effort of over 100 individuals from 15 different public, private, educational and community organisations.

Pupils from St Clare’s Primary School and Malvern Primary School worked closely with seniors from Falls 50+ Group and Shankill Senior Forum, with input from an advisory forum which included the New Maternity Project Team, Midwifery Representatives and the Belfast Trust’s Snowdrop Group, a support group for bereaved parents.

Two local cross-community artists, Grainne Kielty and Sandra Robinson facilitated the group’s creative vision and mentored the participants during a series of art sessions as they sketched and painted the striking installation. The linking of the generations was facilitated by Linking Generations Northern Ireland.

Explaining the participants’ connection with the hospital Carmel Maguire, Project Manager, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, said:

“The ‘Great Expectations’ intergenerational, cross community mural celebrates the long history of service provided by the Maternity Hospital which delivers over 6000 babies each year. The participants involved all have a connection to the hospital, some were born there, others gave birth, a number work or have worked in the hospital, others have benefited from its care and a lot of the participants live locally and have experienced the physical changes over the years.

“The artwork welcomes the new state-of-the art facilities for women and their babies and it reflects the critical role that the hospital plays in community life. Thank-you to everyone who invested time and effort into making this artwork.”

GRAHAM-BAM Healthcare Partnership (GBHP) recently completed the construction of the new £33m Acute Mental Health Inpatient Centre at Belfast City Hospital on behalf of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and is currently constructing the £95m Acute Services Block at the Ulster Hospital for the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust.

In 2017, GBHP was honoured as the overall winner at the Construction Excellence Awards for the Ulster Hospital’s Inpatient Ward Block which has set the standard for healthcare construction.

Hillsborough headquartered, GRAHAM, is a privately-owned company that specialises in the delivery of award-winning building, civil engineering, interior fit-out, facilities management and investment projects. A truly national business, with an annual turnover of £735m (2019), it operates from 23 regional offices throughout the UK and Ireland (including Hillsborough and Belfast) and employs over 2,200 colleagues. Over 1,100 of these employees are from Northern Ireland.

For more information, visit the website: www.graham.co.uk