The Christmas party season is upon us once more and it’s beginning to look a lot like…cocktails!

Our friends at Fratelli Belfast have been causing quite a stir, shaking up a mix of new festive themed cocktails to enjoy this festive season. Drink in the festive season with a perfectly mixed cocktail whilst enjoying food with friends and family at Fratelli or shake up some sparkle at home with these easy to make Christmas cocktails.

Featuring a range of different spirits and garnished to perfection, these winter wonders will guarantee guests a very merry Christmas.

The Duchess

This playful cocktail is sure to be the talking point of any Christmas gathering! Inspired by the inventor of afternoon tea, Duchess Anne of Bedford, bring a little naughtiness to the celebrations by spiking Blood Orange Tea with the decadent Galgorm Estate Gin, rounded off with a dash of peach liquor.

Ingredients

50ml Blood Orange Tea (Chilled)

50ml Galgorm Estate Gin

10ml Peach Liquor

15ml Lemon Juice

2 Dashes of Peychaud’s Bitters

For Garnish

Orange slices

Cinnamon stick

Method

Add all the ingredients to cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 8-10 seconds. Fine strain the mixture into a china teacup. Garnish with orange slice and cinnamon stick on the side plate.

Festive Fiero

The Festive Fiero is guaranteed to keep you fiery this Christmas! This cocktail features a modern take on the traditional vermouth cocktail. Bold, zesty flavours are complemented by the sweet tones of raspberry. Beautifully finished with a snowy sprinkle of icing sugar, the Festive Fiero captures the spirit of Christmas perfectly.

Ingredients

50ml Martini Fiero

25ml Amaretto

25ml Lemon Juice

25ml Raspberry Syrup

For Garnish

Raspberries

Mint Sprigs

Icing Sugar

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake together for 8-10 seconds. Fill a crystal tumbler with crushed ice and strain the mixture into the glass. Garnish with raspberries, a sprig of mint and finish with a dust of icing sugar.

1857

A timeless classic, the 1857 is the perfect way to usher in a new decade. Combining the authentic local taste of Galgorm Estate Gin with the luxuriousness of Alfred Gratien Champagne, treat yourself to an 1857 to ring in the new year. A modern take on a classic taste – the perfect guest for your new year’s eve party.

Ingredients

35ml Galgorm Estate Gin

20ml Lemon Juice

10ml Sugar Syrup

2 Dashes of Orange Bitters

Alfred Gratien Champagne

For Garnish

Orange Twist

Blueberries

Method

Add all ingredients apart from champagne to a cocktail shake. Add ice and shake for 8-10 seconds. Fine strain into crystal champagne coupe. Top with Alfred Gratien Champagne. Garnish with an orange twist and a blueberry.

Let’s Get Blitzen

Guests can’t help but get into the spirit of Christmas with this cheerful concoction. The homemade festive mix imbues the drink with traditional cinnamon and clove flavours synonymous with Christmas, while the fresh citrus and raspberry flavours provide a lighter note to the drink.

Ingredients:

35ml Homemade Festive Mix (Method of how to make below)

25mls Lemon juice

25mls Sugar syrup

15ml Crème de Cassis

For Garnish

Candied Orange

Raspberries

Mint Sprigs

Icing Sugar

Method:

24 hours before you make the cocktails, add the orange peels, juniper berries, a stick of cinnamon and four cloves to a bottle of vodka. Leave to infuse for 24 hours to create your homemade festive mix.

To make each cocktail, add 35mls of the homemade festive mix to a cocktail shaker with the other ingredients. Shake all ingredients together for 8-10 seconds and strain the ingredients into a glass over crushed ice. Finish with candied orange, a raspberry, a sprig of mint and a dusting of icing sugar on top.

Columbian

The Columbian gives an invigorating boost to even the weariest of Christmas party-goers. Re-boot your energy with this caffeine-infused masterpiece, which combines the indulgent chocolate flavours of Crème de Cacao with the beautiful botanical flavours of Galgorm Estate Gin.

Ingredients

2 Shots of Coffee

35ml Galgorm Estate Gin

20ml Crème de Cacao

10ml Sugar Cane Syrup

2 Dashes of Orange Bitters

For Garnish

Orange Twist

Coffee Beans

Method

Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Fine strain mixture into tall coupe glass. Garnish with orange twist and coffee beans.

No matter what your taste is this festive season, these showstopping cocktails will have your guests drinking in the spirit of Christmas and are the perfect accompaniment to any Christmas party.

