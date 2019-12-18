Last minute gift ideas: Black Bush and Single Malts

If you are looking for that last minute gift for your loved one, look no further than the Black Bush and Single Malt collection from Bushmills. With something for a range of budgets, they can make the perfect gift this Christmas.

BUSHMILLS BLACK BUSH

Bushmills Black Bush is a premium blended Irish whiskey that combines a uniquely high proportion of malt whiskey matured in Oloroso sherry casks with a sweet, batch distilled grain whiskey. An independent, spirited and confident whiskey, its silky texture floats across the tongue to deliver dark, velvety fruity notes right through to the long finish with robust flavours of dried fruits and nuts. This premium blend, made in small batches with passion, great care and supreme craftsmanship, is the ideal gift this Christmas for new and discerning whiskey drinkers alike.

Bushmills Black Bush is available in all retailers and off-licenses across the country, RRP £25/€33.

BUSHMILLS 10 YEAR OLD

Triple distilled from 100% malted barley and matured for a minimum of 10 years in bourbon casks, Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt whiskey is an approachable but premium Single Malt. A delicate, floral and quietly confident spirit, it has aromas of honey, vanilla and milk chocolate with crisp, fruity notes to taste. Carefully balanced by Bushmills Master Blender Helen Mulholland to ensure its precise flavour, it is the perfect Christmas gift for a discerning whiskey drinker.

Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt is available in all retailers and off-licenses across the country, RRP £32/€45.

BUSHMILLS 16 YEAR OLD

Bushmills 16 Year Old is a premium whiskey aged in a combination of Oloroso sherry and bourbon seasoned casks, before maturing for several months in Port Wine barrels. This unique maturation process imparts distinct, up front and punchy notes of juicy stone fruits, nuts and spice in the whiskey, as well as giving the spirit its depth and hint of ruby redness. The whiskey lover’s whiskey, Bushmills 16 Year Old is the hero of the Bushmills Single Malts range, and is ideal for Christmas gifting.

Bushmills 16 Year Old Single Malt is available in select retailers and off-licenses across the country, RRP £89/€99.

BUSHMILLS 21 YEAR OLD

Named Irish Single Malt of the Year for 2020 by renowned whiskey expert, Jim Murray, the rare Bushmills 21 Year Old Single Malt is in scarce supply, with only a limited number of casks in the warehouses of the Old Bushmills Distillery. A whiskey of considerable depth, its taste interweaves notes of dark chocolate, toasted raisins and caramelised toffee, with a sip that clings to the palate. Sure to be the jewel in any whiskey enthusiast’s collection this Christmas.

Bushmills 21 Year Old Single Malt is available in select retailers and off-licences across the country, RRP £129/€188.