Methody PTA Ladies Fashion Show

Guests recently turned out in style for the Methody PTA ladies dinner and fashion show with a festive twist in the Great Hall, Parliament Buildings. The evening was hosted and styled by Rebecca McKinney. Rebecca shared her latest picks from high-end, high street and boutique retailers, showcasing outfits for every occasion, budget and taste.

The aims of the Methody PTA are to promote partnership between the College and parents and to engage in activities that promote a team and community atmosphere as well as raising funds for the school. Other events hosted by the Methody PTA in the past to raise money for the school have ranged from quiz nights, celebrations of local talent in a literary event at the No Alibis Bookshop, to the Welcome Night for new parents, as well as supporting the school Open Days.

The PTA has used the proceeds from the various events to fund small priority projects across the school. In the past, these projects have ranged from the purchase of equipment for a number of different departments, to the furnishing of the break-out room for pupils with SEN.

For more coverage of this event, see our January 2020 issue.