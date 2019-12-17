Northern Ireland Shoppers Have a Dashing Good Time at Lidl Trolley Dash

£97,678 raised for NSPCC as Lidl shoppers dash through the aisles to win their Christmas shop

One lucky shopper from 38 Lidl stores across Northern Ireland took part in the Lidl Trolley Dash on Saturday 14th December. With two minutes on the clock, shoppers dashed around their local Lidl store to grab as much of their Christmas shopping as possible – all to raise vital funds for NSPCC.

All proceeds from Lidl Trolley Dash ticket sales went directly to NSPCC, resulting in an incredible £97,678 being raised.

Across Northern Ireland, 38 lucky shoppers took part in the Lidl Trolley Dash and bagged their favourite Lidl Christmas products, including festive treats from the premium Deluxe and Favourina ranges.

Deirdre Ryan, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Lidl Ireland and Lidl Northern Ireland said:

“The annual Lidl Trolley Dash is a real highlight in the calendar and is a major fundraising initiative for our charity partner, NSPCC. For the past two years we have supported the charity to continue its vital work across Northern Ireland and Lidl’s Trolley Dash is a huge boost to our fundraising efforts.

We are delighted to announce that this year’s Lidl Trolley Dash has generated an amazing £97,678 and we would like to thank Lidl customers across Northern Ireland for their support. Lidl’s Trolley Dash is also an opportunity for us to give something back to our loyal customers and we’re delighted to reward 38 lucky shoppers with their Christmas shop on us.

Thanks to our customers, we’re able to help NSPCC bring a brighter Christmas to children, young people and families across Northern Ireland.”

For more information about Lidl Trolley Dash and for competition terms and conditions, please visit www.lidl.co.uk.