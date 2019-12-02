Power NI Enchanted Winter Garden to host dedicated evening for children with specific needs

Pictured L-R: Ald John Smyth, Mayor, Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Ellen Boyd, Customer Accessibility Officer, Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council and Pamela Minford, Centre Manager, Castle Mall.

Northern Ireland’s Premier Christmas Experience, the Power NI Enchanted Winter Garden, will host a special ‘Evening of Inclusive Enchantment’.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, sponsored by Castle Mall Shopping Centre, will host the evening at Antrim Castle Gardens on Wednesday 18th December (4pm – 9pm) for adults and children with specific needs, including those who are sensitive to noise, lights and crowds.

Attractions and rides will be slowed down, music levels lowered, and strobe lighting and other strong lighting will not be used on the evening.

The Power NI Enchanted Winter Garden sees Antrim’s award-winning gardens transformed into a magical illuminated outdoor experience for all the family, capturing the joy and wonder of traditional festive celebrations.

It will feature an array of dazzling attractions including the brightly lit 35-metre-high Ferris Wheel, the handsome Victorian Helter Skelter, the traditional fairground Carousel and the breath-taking Wave Swinger.

Visitors can follow the dazzling light installation of the tree-lined winter wonderland walk, where they will meet hidden creatures, street artist performers, fire jugglers, fairies and a magical reindeer.

Children will also get the chance to visit Santa’s workshop as they ride the Enchanted Express Mini Train through the grounds and catch a glimpse of Father Christmas and his busy elves preparing for the festive season.

Tickets for the ‘Evening of Inclusive Enchantment’ on Wednesday 18th December (4.30pm – 9.30pm) are available at www.enchantedwintergarden.com or in person at Clotworthy House / The Old Courthouse or by telephone 028 9448 1338.

Tickets are priced at £4 for an adult, £2 for a child (under two’s go free) and £10 for a family ticket, with tokens purchased separately for rides and attractions.

Free Car parking available at Central Car Park at Castle Mall and other Town Centre car parks.

The Power NI Enchanted Winter Garden will run from Friday 6 December through to Sunday 22 December.