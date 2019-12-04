Saintfield gets ready for its annual Christmas Charity Ride

Joan Cunningham, Alistair McIlveen, Leo Casement, James Murphy, Pius Kulama, Megan Hamill and Terence McKeag.

The annual Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride takes place yet again this year on Saturday 7th December at 12 noon. Saintfield Main Street will be ‘a sea of Santas’ when Ireland’s largest equestrian charity event is staged, and riders from all over Northern Ireland and beyond will converge on the historical market town to take part in the annual event.

The Saintfield Christmas Charity Santa Ride started in 2007 to raise funds via Rock Ministries for underprivileged orphaned children, whose parents had either died from Aids or had been murdered. Over time this has developed into a spectacular and highly memorable Santa ride where hundreds of men, women and children of all ages dress up as Santa and ride into town, and since 2007 many thousands of pounds have been raised for an excellent cause.

Those who wish to attend but not to join in on the ride will be entertained with live festive music performed by this year’s guests including Ashleigh Kirkpatrick, Box Car Brian and Country Harmony as they cheer on the riders, and children will get the opportunity to see the Real Santa as he rides on horseback along with all the other Santas taking part. This will undoubtedly transform Saintfield into a magical Christmas spectacle and it is not something to be missed out on, regardless of if you are a rider or not.

The arrival time at the Saintfield Livestock Mart starting point on December 7th is from 11am, the same as in other years, but organisers would like all those participating to come early in order to get ready and to have time to enjoy the mince pie and mulled wine reception.

The entry fee for the ride will be £20 for adults and £10 for children and this will cover the reception and the lunch after the ride. Entrance to the marquee is free and adults wishing to have lunch, but who are not participating in the ride, will be able to make a donation while their child/children can dine for free.

For more information on this event, please visit the event’s Facebook page https://en-gb.facebook.com/pages/category/Community/Saintfield-Christmas-Charity-Ride-New-1390472511183915/ or the official website http://www.saintfieldhorseshow.com/christmas-charity-ride/

For full coverage of this event see our December issue – on sale now!

Rosemary Murphy, Scarlett-Rose Suitor and James Murphy.