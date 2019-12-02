Santa Paws is coming to Lidl this Christmas for those pets who have made the nice list. Spoil your pets this year with a range of dog and cat goodies to choose from in Lidl’s 162 stores nationwide from 9th December while stocks last.

With the weather getting noticeably colder, you can wrap your furry friend up in one of Lidl’s Dog Jumpers (£4.99) or to really cosy them up, pick up a Radiator Pet Bed (£7.99) which sits on top of your radiator so they can stay toasty by the Christmas tree.

Keep safe and light up your dog walks with Lidl’s LED Light-Up Dog Harness (£9.99), LED Light-Up Dog Lead (£9.99), LED Light-Up Dog Collar (£4.99) and Light-Up Dog Coat (£11.99). And not to worry if your dog gets caught in the rain on your walk, Lidl has Pet Towels for just £4.99.

For anyone heading away over the holidays, Lidl has a 5 Day Automatic Holiday Pet Feeder (£19.99) so you can enjoy your Christmas break while your pet can stay in the comfort of your own home. There is also a Cat Scratching Post (£27.99) to keep your feline friend occupied during the holidays.