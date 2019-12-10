posted on December 10th, 2019

Soaks bathroom win big!


Soaks Bathrooms have won ‘UK & Ireland EK&B Best Bathroom Retailer 2019’ at the recent Essential Kitchen and Bathroom Business awards night which took place in The Brewery in London . Having won this and the ‘KBB UK & Ireland Bathroom Retailer of the Year 2019’  they have won the top 2 awards in the Bathroom Industry nationwide!