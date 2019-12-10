posted on December 10th, 2019
Soaks bathroom win big!
Soaks Bathrooms have won ‘UK & Ireland EK&B Best Bathroom Retailer 2019’ at the recent Essential Kitchen and Bathroom Business awards night which took place in The Brewery in London . Having won this and the ‘KBB UK & Ireland Bathroom Retailer of the Year 2019’ they have won the top 2 awards in the Bathroom Industry nationwide!
Recent Posts
- Intergenerational, cross community mural celebrates maternity wing at Royal Victoria Hospital
- Soaks bathroom win big!
- Castle Lighting – Barrett Electrical Light Up Omagh With Official Launch Night Celebrations!
- Black Santa Night Time Bazaar
- CONNSWATER COMMUNITY GREENWAY BLOOMS WITH THREE MAJOR AWARDS