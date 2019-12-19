Spring into the New Year with Ards and North Down’s new Arts and Heritage Guide!

Ards and North Down Borough Council has just launched its latest Arts and Heritage Guide. The colourful Spring edition, covering the January to April period is filled with an abundance of opportunities to enjoy the new Arts and Heritage Programme. From events to creative classes, exhibitions, arts experiences for children and everything that’s happening at North Down Museum, make sure you pick up your copy today!

With the New Year comes plenty of opportunity for hands-on art and craft activity with the creative class and one-day workshop series at Ards Arts Centre including traditional stone carving techniques and two special Easter Floral Art classes. The Outreach Workshop Programme will ‘bring the arts to you’ with a series of creative classes in Comber, Holywood, Kircubbin, Donaghadee and Carrowdore.

Music lovers will be pleased with the return of the popular Friday Night Live and Music in the Chamber series of events with Chris Keys, Wilfie Gilbert and Cup O’Joe performing at Ards Arts Centre while King Cedar, The Dime Notes and Cormac Neeson will grace the stage at Bangor Castle.

The fantastic Dyad Productions return to bring Queen Elizabeth I to life at The Space Theatre or visit The Worst Café in the World for an immersive theatre experience brought to you by Big Telly Theatre Company – one thing you won’t get is good food!

Spring is shaping up to be a busy time at North Down Museum too. On Friday 14 February, the museum will be invaded by wee ones for the Toddlers Take Over the Museum event. This popular event is a chance for your toddler to experience arts, crafts, story-telling and dancing through the theme ‘Vikings’. The museum is also hosting a wealth of fascinating exhibitions over the coming months, exploring the Borough’s Maritime Heritage, the skill and tradition of crochet, VE Day and lots more.

Speaking about the new programme; Emily Crawford Arts and Heritage Manager with Ards and North Down Borough Council said: ‘If your New Year’s resolution is to get creative, engage more in culture or simply to explore your local heritage then we have an activity for you! The Arts and Heritage Team look forward to welcoming you in the New Year with an exciting programme of events and activities to suit all tastes and abilities.’

