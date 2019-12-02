The most wonderful time to visit Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

With the historic castle being dressed for the festive season from the start of December in the theme of the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’, it really is the most wonderful time of the year for a visit.

There will be fun for all the family with live music and festive food throughout December including a visit from Father Christmas himself.

Twelve Days of Christmas : Explore the stunning State Rooms and discover the rooms themed and decorated according to the traditional song, Twelve Days of Christmas. The historic rooms have been festively designed by a selection of artists and local craftspeople to re-imagine the verses of this time-honoured song and its connection with the Hill family. Guided by expert Explainers, discover another side to this elegant Georgian home in a 45-minute tour. You can also explore 100 acres of beautiful gardens, which are also included in your ticket price. From 02 December 2019 – 15 January 2020. Tickets: Adult online price £11.40, Children 5-15 £5.70, Concession £9.10.

Lady Alice’s Temple in the snow.

Yellow Door Afternoon Tea and Christmas Dinner: This Christmas enjoy some festive treats cooked up by the Yellow Door team at Hillsborough. Indulge in an afternoon tea in the cosy surroundings of the Garden Room. Or, alternatively feast on a three-course special Christmas Dinner available on selected Friday’s throughout December served in the Yellow Door restaurant. Afternoon Tea £29.95pp, spoil yourself with a small bottle of prosecco for £7.50. Christmas Dinner £25pp three-courses plus coffee and mince pies – advance booking essential.

Booking is recommended for all activities with limited spaces available. For more information on dates and times, and to book tickets visit hrp.org.uk/hillsboroughcastle

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens has been completely transformed by independent charity Historic Royal Palaces after five years and a £24 million investment – supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and other generous donors. Greeting visitors upon arrival is a new visitor centre complete with café and shop.

Hillsborough Castle’s South façade surrounded by gardens laden with heavy, fresh snow.