The Time Is ‘Neu’ To Transform Your Living Space

New NI company wages war on wasted garage space with bespoke fit-out service

A new Northern Ireland company is on a mission to abolish wasted garage space by transforming it into the ultimate multi-functional recreational area.

NeuSpace, the brainchild of fitness expert Darryl Sloan and interior designer Glen Wright, provides a bespoke fit-out service to totally transform a typical garage into a stylish purpose-built gym, office, bar, pool room or pretty much anything that a client desires.

Sloan, one of the province’s leading fitness coaches, specialises in delivering training programmes for athletic goals on a personal or team basis.

A ‘meeting of minds’ with Wright, director with award-winning kitchen and furniture designer Wright’s Design House, resulted in the pair identifying a niche market specialising in bespoke high-end garage transformations… and NeuSpace was born.

“Within minutes of talking to Darryl about his idea, I knew we were on to something,” said Glen, who was perfectly poised to turn the dream into reality as a director of Wright’s Design House, a company with more than 50 years of award-winning success in kitchen design and manufacture.

“Garages are traditionally a dumping ground for everything that you can’t find a home for in your house – but it really doesn’t have to be that way. There is no reason why your garage shouldn’t be one of the best spaces in your house!

“We believe this market is untapped on the island of Ireland and a real opportunity, via NeuSpace, for us to offer a luxury fit-out combined with specialist joinery and additional plumbing and electrical services as required to fulfil the desires of the client, depending on their needs,” added Glen.

NeuSpace (pronounced ‘now space’) takes its name from the German word for ‘new’.

The company will operate from the existing Wright’s Design House premises on the Carryduff Road, Lisburn and has already transformed garages for a number of clients, with a wide range of features including high and low level cabinetry for storage, beer fridge, wine cooler, built-in television, pool table, built-in bar with bar stools, bespoke golf lockers for storage, walk-in tool storage areas, and inspirational photography on walls and ceilings.

“We are very excited for the future and believe that our passion and dedication to the finest finished product, the experience we bring from our own sectors, and our excellent customer service is what will set us apart,” concluded Darryl.

For more information on NeuSpace or to arrange a consultation, visit www.neuspaceni.com, call 028 9246 0047 or emailinfo@neuspaceni.com.