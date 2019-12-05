Winners Celebrate 25 Years of National Lottery in NI

Included in the lottery line-up were:

Mary Hamilton from Belfast, who won a massive £12,935,936.30 in the EuroMillions draw on 7 November 2014. After winning, her and her husband rewarded all their faithful customers, as they said they would, by paying off their outstanding balances.

Anne Canavan from Derry, who won a life-changing £1,000,000 in a EuroMillions ‘Mega Friday Draw’ in September 2015.

Coin and Eithne Bell who scooped a huge £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on 20 June 2017. Now Colin and Eithne devote their time to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which they founded in June 2013 after their son tragically lost his life whilst in America. The charity has since helped repatriate the bodies of hundreds of Irish people who have died suddenly overseas.

Claire Marks, from Ballyclare, who won £250,000 after making an impromptu stop at a service station.

Stephanie Harkin, who won £100,000 from picking up a scratchcard while in her local Tescos.

Stephen Inglis from County Down, who collected £70,000 from a scratchcard in 2016.