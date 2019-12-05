posted on December 5th, 2019
Winners Celebrate 25 Years of National Lottery in NI
Celebrating in style are (l-r) Anne Canavan (£1M, September 2015) and daughter Cressida, Eithne and Colin Bell (£1M, June 2017), Stephen Inglis (£35K, August 2016) and son Ian, Mary Hamilton ((£12.9M, November 2014) with nieces Antoinette and Kathy, Claire Marks (£250K, February 2015) and husband Clifford, and Stephanie Harkin (£100K, December 2015) with husband Kieran.
To mark the 25th birthday of The National Lottery, a group of lucky winners from Northern Ireland gathered at the part lottery-funded Titanic Belfast where they posed for a unique celebratory photo on the famous Titanic Staircase.The first-ever National Lottery draw was held on 19 November 1994 and, since then, 133 lottery millionaires have been created in Northern Ireland.
Included in the lottery line-up were:
- Mary Hamilton from Belfast, who won a massive £12,935,936.30 in the EuroMillions draw on 7 November 2014. After winning, her and her husband rewarded all their faithful customers, as they said they would, by paying off their outstanding balances.
- Anne Canavan from Derry, who won a life-changing £1,000,000 in a EuroMillions ‘Mega Friday Draw’ in September 2015.
- Coin and Eithne Bell who scooped a huge £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on 20 June 2017. Now Colin and Eithne devote their time to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which they founded in June 2013 after their son tragically lost his life whilst in America. The charity has since helped repatriate the bodies of hundreds of Irish people who have died suddenly overseas.
- Claire Marks, from Ballyclare, who won £250,000 after making an impromptu stop at a service station.
- Stephanie Harkin, who won £100,000 from picking up a scratchcard while in her local Tescos.
- Stephen Inglis from County Down, who collected £70,000 from a scratchcard in 2016.
In Northern Ireland alone, more than £1.2 billion has been awarded in National Lottery grants to more than 25,000 individuals, organisations and projects across the province. And as The National Lottery celebrates 25 years, it has been revealed that Northern Ireland is officially one of the luckiest postcode regions in the UK, ranking second out of 121 UK postcodes in the overall league table of National Lottery millionaires, with 133 millionaires created here since the first Lotto draw on 19 November 1994. Northern Ireland is also one of the luckiest postcodes nationally for big winners of £50,000 or more, ranking 3rd in the UK over the past three years and 6th since 1994.
The National Lottery also filmed a ‘behind the scenes’ video of the photo shoot and the day’s proceedings – featuring winners enjoying the day and talking briefly about their own National Lottery experience. It can be watched on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/F4tk69zaMM4