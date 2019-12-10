Women in Business NI Shine a Light on Business Leaders

Women in Business NI presented the Spotlight on Success Conference at the Crowne Plaza Belfast as they welcomed a host of inspirational guest speakers.

In association with Power NI, this unique half day conference brought together business leaders from across the corporate and entrepreneurial world who passionately spoke about their successes and provided words of encouragement and motivation.

Stepping into the spotlight to share their personal success stories with delegates were speakers including Tracy Meharg, Department for Communities, Jackie Henry, Deloitte, Marie-Therese McGivern, Belfast Metropolitan College, Dr Wendy Austin MBE, Fiona Tierney, Member of the Board of eir, and Isabel Jennings, Queen’s University Belfast.

Marie-Therese McGivern, Chief Executive and Principal at Belfast Metropolitan College spoke of the importance of forever learning, stating, “Learning is not a process it is an attitude”, and Fiona Tierney, who has recently been appointed by Government to ‘Better Balance for Better Business’, exclaimed that “We women are on the move.”

Followed by a Leaders networking lunch, the Conference was a perfect opportunity to gain invaluable, first-hand knowledge ensuring those important connections were made.

If you are interested in upcoming Women in Business NI events visit the website www.womeninbusinessni.com

For more information contact Louise Carson at louise@aikenpr.com or Grace White at grace@aikenpr.com