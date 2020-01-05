5 perfect first date ideas in Northern Ireland to ‘swipe right’ on

Singles across Northern Ireland may not know it, but the first Sunday in January (aka ‘Singles Sunday’) is the peak day of the year for lonely hearts looking for love to turn to online dating apps in the hope of finding that special someone. One popular dating app predicted a 300 per cent increase in sign-ups, as well as a 200 per cent boost in messages being sent on this day.*

If you have vowed to change your approach to dating as part of your New Year’s resolution and have been lucky enough to secure yourself a date, we’ve compiled the ultimate guide for the perfect first date ideas across Northern Ireland.

An evening in Paris

Paris is said to be the City of Love and you can get a taste for this romantic destination right on your doorstep, at the much-loved and picturesque brasserie, Café Parisien. Gastronomic treasures feature across its menu serving authentic French cuisine, indulge in a delicious shared starter while enjoying stunning views of Belfast City Hall as you dine. Wine and dine at the most romantic restaurant in the heart of Belfast every Thursday from 5pm – 10pm (2 courses £25.95 pp / 3 courses £29.95 pp, includes a bottle of wine), starting from 16th January 2020. For more information, visit: www.cafeparisienbelfast.com

Take a road trip

Jump in the car and take a scenic drive along one of the best coastal routes in the world as you explore the hidden gems of the Antrim Coast. Make a pit-spot at some of Northern Ireland’s most Instagrammable destinations such as Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, Dunluce Castle and the world-famous heritage site and geological wonder, The Giant’s Causeway. Finish your day with a walk along Portstewart strand and enjoy a romantic dinner at one of the many popular eateries on the harbour.

Stargaze in Ireland’s Oldest City

If you’re on the lookout for an ‘out-of-this-world’ date idea, take a trip to Armagh Observatory & Planetarium, recently voted ‘Best Day Out’ at the Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2019. Experience our planet and beyond; touring the night sky, discovering some of the myths behind the star constellations and exploring black holes and cosmic chemistry. For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.visitarmagh.com

Take the Plunge

For a date set to thrill, feel the wind beneath your wings at Ireland’s only indoor skydiving centre, We Are Vertigo in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter. Prepare to be geared up, warmed up, trained up and tutored by professional indoor skydiving instructors as you feel the power of the 120mph winds – the perfect first date for those adrenaline junkies out there.

Relax at Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort

Take a romantic trip to Northern Ireland’s premier, luxury spa and golf resort as you experience the ultimate day of relaxation and wellness at the award-winning spa facilities. Take advantage of the great offers for couples, including the ‘Just the Two of Us’ offer, which includes use of the famous Thermal Spa Village Experience, one hour private riverside tub for two with a glass of bubbly, 60 minute side by side treatments with lunch in Elements, for just £125 pp. For more date inspiration and offers at Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort, visit: www.galgorm.com