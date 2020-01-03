Action Cancer Annual Coffee Morning

Action Cancer Holywood Group held their Annual Coffee Morning & Christmas Fair in the Culloden Hotel. Over 300 ladies attended. Entertainment was provided by Sullivan Preparatory School Choir & there were also many stalls selling beautiful Christmas gifts. The Coffee Morning has been running for over 30 years & this year raised a total of just over £6,900 for the local Charity. The Holywood Committee would like to thank all those who have so generously supported the event over the years. As always it was a most successful & enjoyable occasion.

