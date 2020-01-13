BeckettHanlon Expands Across Belfast City

A growth in franchise partners has led Belfast based international property company, BeckettHanlon to open a new office space on the Lisburn Road in Belfast.

The office, which is the only one in Northern Ireland in 2020 to specialise in selling international property, has seen an almost 50 per cent growth in franchise partners over the last two years, increasing from five in 2017 to 23 currently.

Under the guidance of CEO, Drew Beckett, who has over 30 years of experience in the international property market, the company’s franchise partners are based across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and England and have been helping clients to find their dream homes abroad for almost six years.

Although mainly focused on selling properties in Spain and Portugal, BeckettHanlon has sold approximately 70 properties located worldwide including France, New York and Florida since 2013.

Aside from selling property internationally, Drew also trains and educates his own franchise partners ensuring that they are well equipped to help clients buy properties safely abroad.