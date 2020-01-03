Belfast Fashion Week Goes Green

Belfast Fashion Week has been transformed from being a promoter of fast fashion and mass consumption to an event focused entirely on sustainable fashion and reselling vintage and previously owned clothes. The ‘Resale Rail Sale’, took place recently in St Anne’s Cathedral. As well as a shopping spree, attendees could enjoy Stitch Up workshops and complimentary lemonade and lattes from Honest Organic Drinks. Organiser Cathy Martin announced there were over 70 resellers taking part, including vintage stores, charities like Oxfam and St Vincent de Paul as well as lots of individuals selling off their own previously loved items.

This event featured in the December 2019 edition of Ulster Tatler.