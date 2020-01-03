Celebration Dinner at the Belfast Boat Club

A dinner was recently held to celebrate member Phil Doyle’s silver medal win at the 2019 World Rowing Championships and selection for Irish Olympic Rowing in Tokyo 2020. An annual trophy has been created in Phil’s name for rowing excellence. First winner of the trophy was Lucy McCoy who won silver and bronze medals at the Irish Junior championships and represented Ireland at the Coupe de la Jeunesse in Italy. Certificates were also awarded to winners of key National and World events in 2019.

For more coverage of this event, see the January 2020 edition of Ulster Tatler, out now.