CHARLES HURST ‘RACE’ TO SPONSORSHIP OF IRISH MOTORCYCLE AWARDS

Charles Hurst Motorcycle Village were the joint lead sponsors of the 2020 Irish Motorcycle Awards. A total of 12 awards were presented at the biggest night in Irish motorcycling at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast on Friday night. Five- time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea took home the event’s most-coveted award as he was named Irish Motorcyclist Of The Year for the fifth year in a row. Charles Hurst are the leading motorcycle dealership in Northern Ireland and are extremely proud to sponsor an event that showcases the best local talents.

Pictured (L-R) are Stephen Neeson, Cornmarket Insurance, Irish Motorcyclist Of The Year Jonathan Rea and Richard Mezza, Honda Sales Manager.