CITY CENTRE LUXE

Fraser’s FX Building, a luxurious development of 36 one-bedroom apartments in Belfast’s vibrant, beating heart, launched to resoundingly high praise on a dazzling November evening.

Just a minute’s walk from City Hall and a moment’s stroll from Victoria Square, the FX apartments on Montgomery Street offer life lived like a guest in an opulent, metropolitan hotel, with a 24-hour concierge, exclusive residents’ lounge and stunning roof garden. Some reviewers have already suggested that the FX is akin to a luxury development in one of London’s swisher postcodes. There’s also a sprinkle of New York’s Greenwich Village and a dash of Edinburgh’s Stockbridge.

