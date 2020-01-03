Con O’Neill Book Launch

Con O’Neill: last Gaelic Lord of Upper Clannaboy was recently launched at a very lively event in the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum. Author Roy Greer, editor Peter Carr, and Alderman James Tinsley, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Recreation Committee all spoke. The book’s publication marks the 400th anniversary of Con’s death, and tells his story for the first time. ‘It is an extraordinary tale,’ says Roy, ‘a story on a par with Game of Thrones. The Clannaboy carved a mighty kingdom for themselves in Counties Antrim and Down.’

