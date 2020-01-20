Countdown begins to Belfast Sports Awards 2020

The clock is ticking towards the 13th annual Belfast Sports Awards.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Daniel Baker joined athletes from across Belfast today (Thursday 16 January) at Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre, the city’s new aquatics centre, to officially launch the nomination process.

The Belfast Sports Awards shine a spotlight on the sporting achievements of local athletes at the very top of sporting competition to grassroots level. They also recognise the dedication and commitment of coaches and volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes to provide a springboard for their athletes to achieve success.

The Lord Mayor is encouraging everyone to get nominating and is looking forward to a fantastic evening of celebrating Belfast’s sporting talent. Councillor Baker said: “Belfast punches well above its weight when it comes to sporting success and we want to celebrate all of the many wonderful achievements our local athletes have made over the past year.

Previous winners at the Belfast Sports Awards include Dame Mary Peters, Carl Frampton, Dr. Michael McKillop, Wayne McCullough, David Humphries and George Best (posthumously).

This year, there will be 13 awards presented in total across seven categories. Those categories include Pathway to Clubs, Healthy Lifestyle sponsored by Active Belfast, Coach of the Year sponsored by GLL, Team of the Year sponsored by Decathlon, Sports Personality of the Year sponsored by Commonwealth Games Council and Sports Medicine NI, Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Clubforce and Sporting Hall of Fame sponsored by Belfast City Council.

The closing date for nominations is 12 noon on Monday 17 February 2020. Those shortlisted will be invited to attend the awards ceremony on Friday 20 March 2020 at Belfast City Hall.