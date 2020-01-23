Denison Commercials celebrates 50 years by pledging to raise £50,000 for NI Childrens Hospice

Starting in 1970 as a small family business, today, Dennisons operates across six sites throughout Northern Ireland with circa 250 staff, providing a wide range of specialist services across multiple sectors.

A family of businesses working together, Dennisons now offer; Volvo new and used truck sales, vehicle rentals, a commercial bodyshop, service and parts supplies, commercial vehicle breaking and more recently, Dennisons has opened Dennison JCB – a JCB dealership providing sales, parts and service to the north of Ireland including Donegal.

To mark their golden anniversary, staff will take part in a series of fundraising events in 2020 for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Fiona McCann, Corporate Fundraiser for Northern Ireland Hospice, thanked Dennisons, stating, “We are the only Children’s Hospice in Northern Ireland. We care for children of all ages, from babies to teenagers who have life-limiting and life-threatening conditions or who need our support at the end of their lives. We are very grateful to Dennisons, this fundraising commitment will help us to continue to provide vital care services for children, as well as giving families the opportunity to rest and enjoy the time they have together.”

“We gave our staff the opportunity to choose a new charity to support for 2020 and Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice was the clear winner. It seemed quite fitting to try to raise £50,000 in our 50th year to support this wonderful charity who carry out fantastic work across Northern Ireland.”

John Jenkins continued, “As we reflect over the last five decades, Dennisons is a story of great achievements in the past and future innovation; it’s a story of our incredible staff working together to achieve the highest standards in our industry and, above all, the support from our wonderful and loyal customers.

To donate to the challenge, visit Dennisons JustGiving page – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dennisons, or email, Amanda.gaston@dennisons.co.uk, for more information.